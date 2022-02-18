Monster Truck Tour returns to the La Crosse Center this weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monster Truck Tour is back in town this weekend.
Crews spent Friday afternoon turning the La Crosse Center into a monster truck arena. Drivers prepared to impress the crowds with freestyle tricks, side by side competitions and a wheelie contest.
"It's gonna be an exciting night," Driver of the Freedom Force Scott Chisholm said. "We've got a couple of well known trucks here tonight, well-known people too."
Organizers of the show said there is just something about these massive machines that gets people excited.
"It's a family show, just like the circus, mom and dad and the kids all come to the show and have a good time," Announcer Mike Fonder said.
Tickets for Saturday's monster truck show are still available. Visit the La Crosse Center's website for more information.