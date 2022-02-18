 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Monster Truck Tour returns to the La Crosse Center this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monster Truck Tour is back in town this weekend. 

Freedom Force Truck

Crews spent Friday afternoon turning the La Crosse Center into a monster truck arena. Drivers prepared to impress the crowds with freestyle tricks, side by side competitions and a wheelie contest.

"It's gonna be an exciting night," Driver of the Freedom Force Scott Chisholm said. "We've got a couple of well known trucks here tonight, well-known people too."

Organizers of the show said there is just something about these massive machines that gets people excited.

Thrill Billy Truck

"It's a family show, just like the circus, mom and dad and the kids all come to the show and have a good time," Announcer Mike Fonder said.

Bear Foot Truck

Tickets for Saturday's monster truck show are still available. Visit the La Crosse Center's website for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you