Moon Tunes is gearing up for their 10th year anniversary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Summer is just around the corner which means Moon Tunes will be back at Riverside Park.
Moon Tunes will be celebrating its 10th year in operation, featuring 20 new bands coming to the Riverside Stage.
Moon Tunes will provide refreshments from local vendors as well as raffling off an e-bike.
Valley View Rotary Member and Moon Tunes Organizer Terry Bauer is also excited for the Vikings Cruise line making their stop by the river having all of this come together to make the best Moon Tunes season yet.
"We had fun for the first nine years and we hope the tenth year takes us over the top with more fun and we'll have more changes for 2023." Bauer continued, "it's just been a blessing to have this become a backyard barbeque for La Crosse."
Moon Tune kicks off on June 2nd with a performance from Bill Miller.
You can find the full schedule of Moon Tunes here.