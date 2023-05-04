 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Grant,
Allamakee and Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:15 PM CDT Thursday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

More answers needed before deciding footbridge fate

  • 0
Town of Campbell Footbridge.jpg

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - The French Island footbridge will remain in place... for now.

No resolution has yet been put forward to alter the current agreement keeping it for another two decades. 

Following a public hearing on Thursday night that included a representative from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the town board wants more clarification from WisDOT about a legal agreement that was signed in October 2020.

Per the agreement, the DOT would keep ownership of the footbridge built back in 1973 to provide a pedestrian connection for the town over I-90. With that, the state is planning a complete resurfacing of the deteriorating concrete walkway, as well as the fencing and lighting.

That project, originally scheduled for 2024, is now planned for 2025. The issue becomes the maintenance and repairs after that.

Town of Campbell Footbridge 1.jpg

An inspection in 2021 identified the steel support structure as having "heavy corrosion on girder ends" and lists the protective coatings as "not effective." But, the current agreement does not include a major overhaul of the steel structure and puts the cost of most maintenance or repairs beyond 2025 largely on the town.

Already trying to remediate PFAS contamination from its wells through the possibility of a municipal water system, some at the meeting think the footbridge isn't worth the possible expense down the road.

"We do know we're going to have a water system we're going to have to pay for no matter how much state and federal funding we get," said Mike Horstman. "It's going to impact us as taxpayers."

Others at the meeting said the bridge provides a needed, car-free artery from neighborhoods north of the interstate to the island's only grocery store and town hall. Alternative options, they argued, would put a burden on older people who rely on that connection and pose a greater safety risk.

"I walk that bridge every day. I ride my bike," said Cindy Adams. "I've ridden my bike on Lakeshore Drive and the other one. I don't feel safe."

Save our Footbridge.jpg

The town would have to pass a resolution to modify the agreement, which could then allow them to consider removing the footbridge altogether.

No resolution was put forward Thursday. Instead, the town board wants to gather with a larger group from the DOT, including legal and engineering experts, to provide more concrete answers to some of parts of the agreement before taking any action.

The DOT is giving the town until August 1, instead of its previous deadline of June 1 to make a decision on whether to keep or alter the agreement.

