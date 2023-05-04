More answers needed before deciding footbridge fate

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - The French Island footbridge will remain in place... for now.
No resolution has yet been put forward to alter the current agreement keeping it for another two decades.
Following a public hearing on Thursday night that included a representative from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the town board wants more clarification from WisDOT about a legal agreement that was signed in October 2020.
Per the agreement, the DOT would keep ownership of the footbridge built back in 1973 to provide a pedestrian connection for the town over I-90. With that, the state is planning a complete resurfacing of the deteriorating concrete walkway, as well as the fencing and lighting.
That project, originally scheduled for 2024, is now planned for 2025. The issue becomes the maintenance and repairs after that.
An inspection in 2021 identified the steel support structure as having "heavy corrosion on girder ends" and lists the protective coatings as "not effective." But, the current agreement does not include a major overhaul of the steel structure and puts the cost of most maintenance or repairs beyond 2025 largely on the town.
Already trying to remediate PFAS contamination from its wells through the possibility of a municipal water system, some at the meeting think the footbridge isn't worth the possible expense down the road.
"We do know we're going to have a water system we're going to have to pay for no matter how much state and federal funding we get," said Mike Horstman. "It's going to impact us as taxpayers."
Others at the meeting said the bridge provides a needed, car-free artery from neighborhoods north of the interstate to the island's only grocery store and town hall. Alternative options, they argued, would put a burden on older people who rely on that connection and pose a greater safety risk.
"I walk that bridge every day. I ride my bike," said Cindy Adams. "I've ridden my bike on Lakeshore Drive and the other one. I don't feel safe."
The town would have to pass a resolution to modify the agreement, which could then allow them to consider removing the footbridge altogether.
No resolution was put forward Thursday. Instead, the town board wants to gather with a larger group from the DOT, including legal and engineering experts, to provide more concrete answers to some of parts of the agreement before taking any action.
The DOT is giving the town until August 1, instead of its previous deadline of June 1 to make a decision on whether to keep or alter the agreement.