More benches at Riverside Park

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Riverside Park has seven new benches at the band shell with plans to put nearly 100 more in the future.
The non-profit Friends of Riverside Park put in the new benches on Tuesday and laid out plans for the installation of 97 additional benches. Those benches can be sponsored by community members.
"We have the potential a total of 104 new benches all of which can be sponsored, so we are hoping people who are interested in supporting the band shell, the new bathrooms, and other projects here in the park will come fowared and purchase a bench," said Dave Clements, treasurer for the Friends of Riverside Park.
When complete, that means the seating at the band shell would increase from 380 to 700 people.