More details on Monroe County tornado released

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The head of Monroe County Emergency Management provided more details on a tornado that hit southeast of Sparta on May 19.
Jared Tessman said that while the EF0 tornado was on the ground for only a short distance, just over a quarter-mile, it did do some significant damage to a couple of structures.
The tornado touched down along two properties on Javelin Road in the Town of Wells approximately five miles southeast of Sparta.
He said a shed with farm equipment was hit. Several pieces of farm equipment were flipped over and thrown into a farm field.
A camper was thrown 100 feet into a tree and destroyed.
There was also some tree damage along the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail that DNR crews cleaned up to get the trail back open for the weekend.
Tessman said staff from the National Weather Service visited the area on May 21 and confirmed preliminary damage results from an EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph.