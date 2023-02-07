 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Looking More Likely...

.A winter storm will bring accumulating snow, possibly heavy, to
much of the area late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
Confidence is increasing in a heavy snow band of 6 or more inches
from central into southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa. There
are still uncertainties with the storm, that could impact the
snow amounts and location it falls.

Follow the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could become difficult Thursday. The heaviest
snow period looks to be during the morning commute Thursday.
Heavy, wet snow could down tree limbs and power lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

More details released in death of Tomah woman

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office provides some new details regarding the disappearance and discovery of the body of a missing Tomah woman in January. 

The sheriff's office released a statement Tuesday afternoon. 

On January 2, the family of Felicia J. Wanna went to authorities after she hadn't had contact with them since December 29. An investigation began with the Ho-Chunk Police Department to try and find her. 

Felicia Wanna Helgeson.jpg

Through that investigation they found security camera video from December 29 that Wanna was at the Tomah Walmart that evening. The statement said the video showed her leaving the store of her own free will. Authorities determined this was the last confirmed sighting of Wanna although other sightings were reported. 

The investigation turned up that she didn't have either her vehicle or phone with her at that time. The sheriff's office said a known party had taken both to La Crosse. 

On January 18, searchers on the ground in the area where she was last seen discovered her body in a remote area about 1.5 miles from the Walmart.

An autopsy concluded Wanna died of hypothermia due to environmental exposure. 

