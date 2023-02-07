More details released in death of Tomah woman

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office provides some new details regarding the disappearance and discovery of the body of a missing Tomah woman in January.
The sheriff's office released a statement Tuesday afternoon.
On January 2, the family of Felicia J. Wanna went to authorities after she hadn't had contact with them since December 29. An investigation began with the Ho-Chunk Police Department to try and find her.
Through that investigation they found security camera video from December 29 that Wanna was at the Tomah Walmart that evening. The statement said the video showed her leaving the store of her own free will. Authorities determined this was the last confirmed sighting of Wanna although other sightings were reported.
The investigation turned up that she didn't have either her vehicle or phone with her at that time. The sheriff's office said a known party had taken both to La Crosse.
On January 18, searchers on the ground in the area where she was last seen discovered her body in a remote area about 1.5 miles from the Walmart.
An autopsy concluded Wanna died of hypothermia due to environmental exposure.