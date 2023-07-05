More details released on multi-vehicle crash on South Avenue

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Police provide more details on a multi-vehicle crash on South Avenue on June 28.
Police are holding Jonathan D. Full of Soldiers Grove after the crash on OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. They also said that Full had a misdemeanor warrant from Sauk County.
Police reports said Full crashed into three other vehicles along South Avenue and Green Bay Street after fleeing from an officer during an earlier traffic stop downtown. Two of the victims according to police reports were a mother and infant.
The report said that Full told officers the day after the crash that he had been smoking marijuana in his vehicle while running errands in Onalaska and La Crosse.
At one point the report said, "After leaving TJ Maxx he stated he smoked the pipe again. Jonathan reported he believed his marijuana had amphetamine in it. He stated he does not use meth, but he had when he was younger. He reported after he smoked he felt like he was on amphetamines."
It went on to say, "Jonathan believes his pipe and marijuana was laced while he was in the US Cellular store. He stated his vehicle was unlocked. I (Officer Cordero Gilliam) asked him if anyone else uses the vehicle and he informed me no. I asked if he knew of anyone who would lace his marijuana and he stated no."
Full, according to the report, was apologetic for what happened. "I was flipping out on drugs I wouldn't take."
Formal charges are still pending against Full.