More kids experiencing anxiety and depression after the pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Medical experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has caused depression and anxiety rates among adolescents to rise. 

Child Anxiety

According to a pediatrician with Mayo Clinic Health System, children's mental health was declared a national emergency in 2021.

Dr. Marcie Billings said parents do not typically bring their kids in for depression, but instead for symptoms related to anxiety or depression. Billings said that includes changes in weight, sleep loss, lack of energy and more.

"When the persistence of a behavior goes on for a week, two weeks, or longer," Pediatrician Dr. Billings said. "Where there's not these changes you would typically expect, that is a big clue and a red flag."

Experts say parents should keep an eye out for red flags in their child's behavior; like skipping out on social events, over sleeping, or skipping family dinner.

