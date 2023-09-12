More people are struggling with allergies than normal

 Skip to main content
ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- If you're experiencing allergy symptoms worse than normal this fall, experts say you're not alone. 

Typically in September and November, the Midwest is dealing with ragweed. Currently the area is also dealing with soil molds. 

Another contributor to allergy symptoms is the dry weather that is causing leaves to fall earlier than normal. 

Allergy Associates of La Crosse Nurse Practitioner Sarah Rudie said many patients are struggling with allergies more this fall then normal.

"The best thing you can do is when you are done being in that environment is to get inside, shower, get out of those clothes that you've been doing the work in," Rudie said. "Even rinsing your nose is a really simple way to remove those irritants. There's lots of over the counter antihistamines available that people can use."

She adds that people should be aware that back to school, flu season and increases in COVID cases are all happening. If people have symptoms, test for COVID first, then if an over the counter antihistamine doesn't work then an upper respiratory infection is likely. 

