More reaction to Old Style coming back home

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - After 20 years, Old Style beer is set to officially return to La Crosse where it will be brewed at City Brewery.

The golden lager "pure brewed in God's country" has been being produced out of Milwaukee the past 20 years.

"I think it's great for La Crosse," said Jon Reynolds, President of Brew Plan LLC and former brewery employee. "The ability to rekindle that brand and bringing it back to where it was once made, it's great."

Originally made by G. Heileman Brewing in 1902 and called Old Times Lager, the beer is still a beacon in area bars. Tavern names written on the original "Old Style" signs still proudly hang above the door.

"Old Style's always been around," said Adam Powers, Brand Manager for Old Style. "I think it's just kind of a "going back home" kind of vibe.

The neighborhood beer has hung around, but also picked up big city appeal beginning back in the 1950's. Old Style became the official beer of the Chicago Cubs, and an unofficial favorite of the Windy City.

"It took up some steam when it got recognized in Chicago," Powers said.

In a world now filled with craft beers, hard seltzers and hard lemonades, Old Style continues to find it's niche.

"I think people are getting to the point of like, 'Hey, can we just have a simple lager to go back to?' Powers said.

The return of Old Style being brewed in La Crosse will also bring in several special events including a world's largest 6-pack pub crawl in September.