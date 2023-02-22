More than 1,000 flights canceled as winter storm hits US

 Skip to main content
...Second round of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain arriving
from the south...

.The next wave of snow arrives from south to north this morning
and persists through the rest of today and tonight, ending from
southwest to northeast during the morning on Thursday. Strong
winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph combined with the falling snow will
lead to reduced visibilities and possibly whiteout conditions in
open areas. By the time the storm ends, an additional 8 to 12
inches of snow is expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to
Necedah, Wisconsin line.

Sleet and freezing rain may mix with the snow at times, with the
best potential for hazardous icing conditions being across
northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Ice amounts from a tenth
to four tenths of an inch are expected along and south of the
Highway 18 corridor through tonight. This ice brings with it the
risk of tree and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to
30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
affected at times.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow, occasionally mixed with sleet and freezing
rain. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Snow overspreads the region by mid-morning and persists
through mid to late morning on Thursday. The greatest impacts
will be from midday today through tonight.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

More than 1,000 flights canceled as winter storm hits US

Three days of winter storm weather are expected across the US.

 CNN Weather

About a thousand flights were canceled in the United States on Wednesday morning as a winter storm hit the country.

As of about 8:40 a.m. ET Wednesday, a total of 1,004 flights in and out of the US had been canceled. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 230 flights so far. Delta Air Lines and SkyWest have both canceled about 200 flights, according to FlightAware.

Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport and Denver International Airport were the most heavily affected, according to early data from flight tracking site FlightAware. Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport were also experiencing disruption.

Southwest Airlines has issued winter weather waivers for about a dozen airports.

Delta Air Lines has issued waiver for Upper Midwest winter weather and Rockies and Mountain regions winter weather.

American Airlines and United have also issued winter weather waivers for travel this week.

The flight disruption comes after winter weather alerts were issued across 29 states, including California, Minnesota and Maine, with warnings of severe icing, extreme cold and sleet as part of the three-day storm.

The Minneapolis area of Minnesota is at risk of picking up at least 15 inches of snow, with the National Weather Service in Minnesota's Twin Cities warning the powerful storm "will bring widespread accumulating snow, with blowing and drifting snow mainly Wednesday through Thursday."

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified Delta Air Lines.

