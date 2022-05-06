More than 1,000 students graduate from WSU on Friday

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Hosting three graduation ceremonies, Winona State University has more than 1,000 students graduating in the class of 2022.
With students graduating from the five college nursing, health sciences, education, business, liberal arts, science and engineering, families and friends gathered in Winona to celebrate the graduates.
Graduating with a bachelors in psychology and a minor in communication studies, Madelyn Fryer said she couldn't have done it without the support of her professors.
"A lot of the professors in the psych department are probably some of the coolest people I know, or have met," Fryer said. "Very down to Earth people, very honest people and are willing to give you pretty great feedback."
Though her goal is to eventually be a child life specialist, Fryer is currently working children and adults with cognitive and behavioral challenges before going to grad school.
