More than 1,200 students crossed the stage Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Western Technical College (WTC) welcomed friends and family for the 2023 graduation ceremony.
More than 1,200 student studying a variety of specialties including automotive services, IT, interior design and physical therapy were eligible for graduation.
About 600 students walked across the stage Saturday.
WTC President Roger Stanford said this is a good time to entering the workforce.
"You know why it's so exciting right now? It's because there's never been a better time to graduate, I mean there's like 2.4 jobs, according to workforce development, for every graduate," Stanford said. "The job market is amazing, the skills they come out with are just outstanding, our community needs them so bad. It's just great to stand here and celebrate knowing that their opportunities are just endless right now."
He offered a bit of advice for the graduates, saying find a job that fits their heart and give it their all.