More than 100 Civil Air Patrol members meet for annual conference

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- More than 100 Civil Air Patrol members from throughout the state gathered at Stony Creek Lodge for the annual Wisconsin Wing Conference.
Civil Air Patrol (CAP) members and cadets spent their time at the three day conference learning life skills and connecting with squadrons from across the state, a spokesman said.
They also were able to learn how to carry out missions on behalf of the Air Force and the communities they serve and how to operate drones.
Lieutenant Colonel Todd Mandel said this year's conference held extra significance as the first in-person conference in nearly three years but also because the organization had a change in command.
Colonel Denese Helgeland turned the command of the Wisconsin Wing over to the new leader after four years in her role.
"Taking over from her is Colonel [Patrick] Gaylord who has been her second in command during this time," Mandel said. "He's looking forward to how do we rebuild ourselves as an organization, like most organizations, how do we reconstitute and move forward after the impact of the past two-and-a-half-years."
Mandel was appointed Vice Commander for the Wisconsin Wing to be second-in-charge.
During Saturday's award banquet, Cadet Second Lieutenant Ben Barrett, La Crescent native, was awarded the Air Force Sergeant's Association Cadet Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year Award.