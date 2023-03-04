More than 300 Freezin' for a Reason at Polar Plunge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- La Crosse celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Polar Plunge Saturday afternoon.
"This is such a special year of this being the 25th anniversary of Polar Plunge and the first plunge started right here in La Crosse, so it's extra special this year," Special Olympics Wisconsin President & CEO Chad Hershner said. "So many of the volunteers and team members have been involved all 25 years - remarkable to have that level of support."
With more than 300 people taking the plunge, Special Olympics passed goal for money raised.
"Last year we raised $77,000. So we already beat last year's, which we're really excited for," City of La Crosse Parks & Recreation Program Specialist Kat Craugh said. "So, over $86,000 right now and we're hoping to even beat that a little more."
Hershner said the money raised stays in the community benefiting local Special Olympics teams.
"The money goes to support our athletes directly. We like to have our athletes participate at no cost - or free," Hershner said. "So all of the funds raised from Polar Plunge go to directly support the athletes, their programming, as well as our great health programming that we do all around the state."
More than $20 million has been raised statewide in the Polar Plunge since its start 25 years ago.
The question is often raised why anyone would want to jump into the frigid waters of the Black River. Hershner said it's getting people out of their comfort zone.
"I think one of the things is our athlete oath. Part of that is to be brave in the attempt. So this is an opportunity for the community to show up and be brave in the attempt and challenge themselves beyond their comfort zone," Hershner said. "To do something they would never do - jump in an icy body of water in Wisconsin. So it's been awesome to see everyone step up and do that."
People can contribute to the cause until the end of March by donating or by a virtual plunge.