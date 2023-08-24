More than 50 Project Hero veterans riding through La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More than 50 wounded veterans rode out of La Crosse Thursday morning as part of a 400-plus mile Capitol to Capitol bike ride.
Project Hero is a national non profit organization that helps veterans affected by injury, PTSD, and other traumatic injuries bringing resilience into their daily lives.
The ride started in St. Paul and will finish up in Madison. The event is meant to be a non competitive rehabilitation bike journey.
The riders will be riding through historic sites, civic centers and local attractions along the way.
Tim Traub, an Air Force veteran and cyclist, said the riders represent more than just one kind of veteran.
“I thought about like the guys in the Civil War and the Revolutionary War,” he said. They held the flag out front and they followed it. You know that's what we are doing here-we're trying to push forward. This group is amazing. We're helping each other and it’s just the camaraderie and the challenge is really inspiring."
One of the veterans that is responsible for hauling the luggage for the riders said he does his job to help and inspire other veterans.
"To lessen your medications, to lessen the anxiety. Cycling takes a bit of a chunk of that away,” Paul Wolf said. “And you ride to help other veterans get off the couch, and off the pain killers, and get a life. You'll die sitting on that couch."
The riders will be traveling with an American flag that has flown over the U.S. Capitol on their ride to the Capitol Madison. The organization says they are happy to see people cheering them along on the way
The ride concludes Saturday.