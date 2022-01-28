More than 50 snowplows hit in Minnesota since Dec. 11

ROCHESTER. Minn. (KIMT) - More than 50 Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplows have been hit since December. Eleven of these collisions have happened in our district - district 6.
Thankfully, none of the 11 have caused serious injury or death.
Mike Dougherty with MnDOT District 6 said most of these accidents happen when drivers aren't paying attention or take unnecessary risks.
He said drivers should be sure to slow down, be aware of the cars around them, and be cautious that the type of snow we've been seeing this season in Southeast Minnesota leads to limited visibility.
"With this lighter-type snow like we've been having lately, snowplows will be on the shoulder on one side or the other and that billows up a lot of snow so it might be hard to see that snow plow in front of you. But the thing to remember is, there isn't a weather phenomenon that creates snow clouds. There's a machine. The snowplow creates that. So, that's where we saw a lot of those collisions. People drive into that snow cloud and rear into that snowplow," said Dougherty.
He explains more about the domino effect that happens once a snowplow is involved in a crash.
"It also takes the snowplow out of commission for that time. And typically that snowplow is out there helping all drivers and improving that road, and to suddenly remove them from the roadway for a period of time - that impedes the improvement of the roads they're trying to get at," said Dougherty.
This season, MnDOT started a new project that attaches the snowplow location trackers to the digital messaging signs along the highway. Now, whenever a snowplow is ahead, the sign will let you know.