More voters are good for democracy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Political scientists can generally agree. They like high voter turnout.
In La Crosse County, that happened.
The unofficial turnout was 52 percent. Something political analyst Tim Dale says you don't see in a spring election.
But he likes it.
One reason - it's good for democracy.
Dale says, "One of the things we know in political science is that the more competitive and contentious a race is, the higher the turnout. So, one of the things people tend not to like about politics is how negative they are. But, that negativity, that contentiousness really does lead to higher voter turnout. So, it's an interesting relationship in democracy. We want people to participate and we also tend to see the result of that being really contentious elections tend to drive that kind of participation."
And, we could see it again. In this last race, the State Supreme Court race helped drive turnout.
The next State Supreme Court race is set for 2025.