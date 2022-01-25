Morgan Wade playing at Ashley for the Arts

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Another headliner is set for August's Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia.
Morgan Wade is kicking off the mainstage lineup on Friday, August 12 at 3 p.m.
Wade was recent named a 2022 Hot Country Artist to Watch.
Organizers announced last week that Brooks and Dunn are also performing at the three day event.
Additional headliners for the event in Memorial Park in Arcadia are scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets are currently on sale for the event which runs August 11-13.