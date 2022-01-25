 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Morgan Wade playing at Ashley for the Arts

  • Updated
  • 0
morgan wade-ashley for the arts.jpg

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Another headliner is set for August's Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia. 

Morgan Wade is kicking off the mainstage lineup on Friday, August 12 at 3 p.m.

Wade was recent named a 2022 Hot Country Artist to Watch. 

Organizers announced last week that Brooks and Dunn are also performing at the three day event. 

Additional headliners for the event in Memorial Park in Arcadia are scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks. 

Tickets are currently on sale for the event which runs August 11-13. 

MORE: Ashley for the Arts

Tags

Recommended for you