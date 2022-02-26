MOSES Organic Farming Conference wraps up

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Saturday marked the third and final day of the 33rd annual MOSES Organic Farming Conference at the La Crosse Center.
Organic farmers, homesteaders and food system professionals from throughout the upper Midwest made their way to the annual three-day conference.
Over the span of the conference there were more than 80 speakers, 60 education workshops and representatives of eight organic universities.
Crystal Stevens, who was manning the booth for River Hills Harvest, said the conference was an outstanding experience and a good way to exchange ideas and best practices with other producers of organic products.
“I love getting together with like-minded people, with fellow organic farmers and learning as much as I can, talking to lots of people about the wonderful benefits of organic farming,” Stevens said.
While talking about the benefits of elderberries, one of the products River Hills Harvest sells, Stevens said organic farming is essential today because of the condition of the world.
“It’s important people do the regenerative lifestyle,” Stevens said. “There are only so many resources left on Earth and we need to figure out how to work with the environment rather than against it.”
MOSES is the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service. It is a non-profit organization based in Spring Valley, Wisconsin.