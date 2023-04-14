Motorcycle safety reminders ahead of Spring Flood Run

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Spring Flood Run is planned for Saturday and is somewhat of an unofficial kick off to the motorcycle season.
The Flood Run is an annual fundraising event. Motorcyclists from across the country participate ride the flood run route to raise money for a different cause each year.
Before the rubber hits the road on Saturday, officials want to make sure both motorcyclists and drivers stay safe.
Experts said it is important to wear proper safety gear, stay alert and ride within your limits.
"Ride your ride when you are out there. You don't have to ride someone else's ride," Jay Bock with Minnesota Department of Public Safety said. "You don't have to go at their pace, or their speed, or their lean angles. Just ride your ride and enjoy that. If it starts to become a chore or an exhausting experience than change that to fit what you are comfortable with."
Bock said it is crucial for riders to stay current on skills. The Office of Public Safety offers training courses on its website.