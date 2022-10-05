Motorcyclist airlifted after hitting deer on Monroe Co. highway

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A 71-year-old man had significant injuries according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, after he strikes a deer with his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office said it happened just after noon on Highway 71 near Backtrail Road in Little Falls Township.
Their initial investigation showed the motorcycle, driven by Robin Hanson, stuck a deer that had crossed in front of him.
Due to the extent of Hanson's injuries, Sparta Area Ambulance Service asked for GundersenAir to take Hanson for treatment.
A portion of Highway 71 was closed for about an hour due to the crash.