Motorcyclist in stable condition following crash near Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A motorcyclist is reported in stable condition on Wednesday after crashing into a guardrail Tuesday afternoon near Holmen.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said William T. Towner, 62, may have had a medical condition that led to the collision along Highway 53 near the intersection of County MH around 1:25 p.m. in the Town of Holland.
The collision threw Towner from his motorcycle.
He was originally taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, but later transferred to UW-Madison. Towner is reported in stable condition according to the sheriff's office.
The accident remains under investigation.