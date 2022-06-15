 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist in stable condition following crash near Holmen

  • Updated
  • 0
la crosse county sheriff-squad side .jpg

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A motorcyclist is reported in stable condition on Wednesday after crashing into a guardrail Tuesday afternoon near Holmen. 

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said William T. Towner, 62, may have had a medical condition that led to the collision along Highway 53 near the intersection of County MH around 1:25 p.m. in the Town of Holland. 

The collision threw Towner from his motorcycle. 

He was originally taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, but later transferred to UW-Madison. Towner is reported in stable condition according to the sheriff's office. 

The accident remains under investigation. 