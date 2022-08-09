Motorcyclist killed in Town of Onalaska crash

TOWN OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A motorcyclist is killed Monday evening in the Town of Onalaska.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said at around 8:34 p.m. they were called to an accident on County Road Z.
Their investigation showed that the motorcyclist was headed north on County Road Z when the motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch. The motorcycle tipped over and threw the driver who was the only person on the motorcycle.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the motorcyclist is not being released pending notification of family.