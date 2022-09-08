Motorcyclist killed in Vernon County crash

VIOLA, Wis. (WXOW) - An Iowa man is killed when a van collides with his motorcycle near Viola on September 4.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office released details on Thursday regarding the Sunday crash which happened at S7205 State Highway 131 between Viola and Readstown at around 4:51 p.m.
The sheriff's office said that a van driven by Mary Cano, 32, of rural Gays Mills, was turning off the highway and into a driveway. She didn't see the motorcycle coming in the opposite direction.
The motorcycle was driven by Kevin Fleming, 35, of Des Moines. Both Fleming and his passenger, Amber Blake, 31, of Des Moines, were thrown from the motorcycle.
Fleming was taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua by Readstown EMS where he was later pronounced deceased.
Blake was airlifted by GundersenAir to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with substantial injuries.
No one in Cano's van including an infant passenger were injured in the collision.
The crash remains under investigation by authorities.