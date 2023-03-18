Mount La Crosse closing this weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The folks at Mount La Crosse are squeezing every last moment out of the winter season as they put wraps on their longest season ever.
This weekend will be the final chance to hit the slopes of Mount La Crosse.
After looking at the weather, the facility decided to stay open just past St. Patrick's Day. This will be the latest into the year Mount La Crosse has ever been open.
The head of Mount La Crosse said despite some heavy rain earlier in the week, staffers worked around the clock to make sure there was enough snow for the final weekend.
General Manager Darcie Breidel said that work resulted in near perfect conditions for skiing and snowboarding.
"Honestly, the conditions look like January out here," Breidel said. "It does not feel like March. We're glad that we gave it a few extra days. Definitely looking at the forecast coming up after this, I think Sunday would be a really nice day to call it a season."
The facility will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be a pond skim event as part of the festivities.