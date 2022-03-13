Mount La Crosse ski season comes to an end

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Sunday marked the final day of ski season at Mount La Crosse as several people looked to jump onto the slopes one final time.
Mount La Crosse General Manager Darcie Breidel says the season as a whole was very successful as far as business and participation was concerned. She adds that the pandemic has increased the participation of winter sports, with the final day of the season having a special event as well.
"We do have a race here this weekend that was rescheduled from last weekend when it was raining,” Breidel said. “There's a lot of activity today and we do expect to see a lot of people, a lot of local people coming out today too to enjoy the last day of the season. It's been a successful season overall. We actually were open a few more days than we were last year. The weather was a little better for us this year. We ran about 10 more days, 10 days longer than we did last year."
The ski shop will remain open for those who are planning a ski trip elsewhere during the spring.