Mountain bikers face challenges at ORA Trails' Force of July event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The mountain biking community gathered at the Upper Hixon Pump Track for a day of events hosted by ORA Trails.
The event hosted a 5k and 10k run, guided hikes through the trails, mountainlike time trials, a bicycle skills clinic and some free food.
ORA (Outdoor Recreation Alliance)Trails President, Randi Pueschner, said the event was a great opportunity to just get out and see the trails and the different things the area has to offer.
"The trails in our city are just amazing because they are right next to our city," Pueschner said. "You don't have to drive 30 minutes away, you can hop onto any trail right from inside your city.
It get's people out for exercise; it calms your mind. There's all kinds of great benefits of being on the trails."
For mountain bikers, one of the most challenging portions of the day was the timed trials.
Pueschner said the trials were a challenge for adults but that did stop Henry Sustar and Benjamin Stindt, both 10 years old, from testing their skills.
Sustar said he enjoys trail riding over smooth concrete because it offers more of a challenge.
"I would like to face my fears a little bit more and do trails that I haven't done," Sustar said. "When I got to Obi-Wan it was pretty exhausting but at the end I pushed through and I made it."
Stindt encouraged people to try the Obi-Wan Trail as the trail "is really fun."
Pueschner called the first Force of July a success and said the sky is the limit for future events.
Visit ORA Trail's website for more information about the area trails and future events.