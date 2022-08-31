Move-in day at UW-L coincides with new student orientation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As students get into the dorms of UW-La Crosse Wednesday, many are learning the school codes of conduct as part of their new student orientation.
Mandatory for all incoming freshmen, it is designed to get them ready for their new found life as college students. Tips on safety and responsible behavior are key points.
Students also go around with an Eagle Guide, an upperclassman who is involved with the La Crosse community.
Aislinn Hernandez, the coordinator of new student and family programs, says that involvement can help improve the start of a student's academic career.
"I think research shows that the more active students are right off the bat, they are likelier to engage and feel a sense of belonging on campus," Hernandez said. "Not only to the institution, but also to each other, too. It's a great way to get them back into the swing of things and learning about that transition between high school and college."
There are also events students can participate in such as picnics and a hypnotist performance by Chris Jones.
UW-L has a school record 2,334 first year students in 2022-23.