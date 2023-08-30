Move-in day at UW-L

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Over 3,000 freshmen from all over the country arrived on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus with cars packed full of belongings, ready to turn empty dorm rooms into homes as a part of move-in day.
One of those incoming freshman is Nolan Huggenvik from Stewartville, Minnesota. He says that move-in day for him has been filled with all kinds of emotions.
"I'm a little nervous...not going to lie. It's a whole new thing. I've never been this far away from my family before. This morning I was a little sad I had to leave my dogs. Never done that either, but when I'm moving in now I'm starting to get a little more excited."
Nolan's father Matthew came with to help him get settled in. Matthew says that getting your child ready for college is a unique feeling.
"I think the emotions probably won’t really hit until after we drive away from campus. The reality that you’re leaving part of your life behind will kind of set in a little bit more.”
When Matthew was asked if he had any advice for his son, he responded by saying that college is not all about academics. It's important to have a fun and have a social life and to not drown yourself in schoolwork.
Move-in day can be an overwhelming experience for students. The university has around 250 volunteers doing various duties like directing traffic, giving tour, and providing whatever support is needed to make sure the day goes as smooth as possible.
Classes for UW-L begin Tuesday, September 5.