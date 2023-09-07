Mrs. O's krausen new parade float

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Oktoberfest is just around the corner and the Mrs. O Organization says they are ready.
Every year the current and past Mrs. O's attend parades in and out of the area but their float was no longer equipped to carry 23 to 30 women.
Julie Bartels, the 2012 Mrs. Oktoberfest, says last year the group finally had enough money to make the necessary upgrades.
"We want it to be safe, visually appealing for the crowds that come to the parades and we want it comfortable. A lot of our Mrs. O's are getting older, including me and we want it safe and comfortable for them," said Bartels.
Current Mrs. O Sandy Cleary plans to debut the new float in the Applefest Parade on September 17 in La Crescent.
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.