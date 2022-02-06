Mt. La Crosse Hosts Adapted Ski Days

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- Mount La Crosse hosts Adaptive Ski Days for individuals with cognitive or physical disabilities.
YMCA Sports Recreation Therapist Emily Simmerman says participants are provided with equipment to fit their needs ranging from seated skis and standing skis, all free of charge.
This event was made possible through the partnership between the YMCA and North American Squirrel Association.
Mount La Crosse instructors also lending a helping hand by providing free lessons to those looking to shred the mountain.
"Each instructor will work with the individuals and the kids to teach them how to ski and learn some of the proper techniques," Simmerman said.