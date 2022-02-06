Mt. La Crosse Hosts First USASA Snowboarding Race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- Mt. La Crosse hosts its first USASA competition bringing snowboarders from around the Midwest to compete in the race.
Competitors range from a broad age groups having the youngest competitors being 7 and under, and the oldest being 70 and above.
The athletes are competing for regional points in hopes of qualifying for the national tournament held in Colorado at Mount Copper.
Midwest Best Director Dana Wilson says the snowboarders are loving the pitch and are likely to return to La Crosse for future competitions.