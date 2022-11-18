 Skip to main content
Mt. La Crosse making snow

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Mt. La Crosse received it's first snow of the year as crews turned on the snow machines late Thursday night.

Colder temps across the Coulee Region had the snow guns turned on around midnight and running into the morning.

"We are hoping we can have an opening date scheduled soon," said General Manager Darcie Breidel. "We're about a week ahead of schedule as far as what we've been doing the last couple of seasons."

The hope is that the hills will be open in the next couple of weeks. Snow production will continue as long as the temperatures stay cold.

"Hopefully things stay this way weather wise, we'll be making snow through Sunday," Breidel said.

