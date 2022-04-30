Mt. La Crosse Ski Patrol hosts first outdoor gear swap

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Residents and organizations were able to sell new and gently used outdoor equipment in the first outdoor gear swap over the weekend.
Set up in the old K-Mart building, you could find tents, canoes, bikes, apparel, and more.
Percentages of the proceeds went to the Ski Patrol, the La Crosse Bike Team, Beer by Bike Brigade and the Outdoor Recreation Alliance - who were also at the gear swap.
Ski Patroller Keachen Abing said he believes the event was a success as they sold most of the wares on Saturday.
"We've seen community members come together today, just sharing their recreation experiences and encouraging each other to do new things and new adventures in the community," Abing said. "That's what's really exciting for us and we feel like one of those side benefits besides selling you gently used gear and buying new gear to get you outside, have been those conversations. Just to bring the community together, having conversations and getting exciting to be outside."
Abing said the money Mt. La Crosse Ski Patrol receives will go to improving equipment and visitor experiences.
The gear swap will finish up on Sunday at the old K-Mart building on 2415 State Road in La Crosse from 9 to 11 a.m..