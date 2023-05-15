 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Multiple crews battle fire on warm day

  • Updated
  • 0

TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire just south of Goose Island on Monday afternoon.

Fire

The Stoddard-Bergen, Coon Valley, Shelby and Genoa Fire Departments were called to a residence on Mohawk Valley Road for a fire in a crawl space.

Officials on scene said because of the warm weather, they rotated firefights to help keep them cool.

"First fire for us on a fairly warm summer day," Stoddard-Bergen Fire Chief Brian Lehmann said. "The heat definitely affects us. We're not really acclimated to the heat. We called in a couple extra personnel and have our rehab station going, so we are making sure to take care of our firefighters."

Lehmann said no was home during the fire and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you