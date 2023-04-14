Multiple crews respond to La Crosse house fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A number of crews responded to a house fire call on Brackenwood Court in La Crosse Friday afternoon.
La Crosse Fire Department Battalion Chief Bee Xiong said besides the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Fire, La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy and the La Crosse Sheriff's Office responded to the call.
Chief Xiong said the call came in at around 2:30 p.m. and crews arrived in fewer than 9 minutes.
As of 5:30 p.m. the fire has not been extinguished.
There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.