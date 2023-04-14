Multiple crews respond to La Crosse house fire

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning and continue rising to 14.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.6 feet on 04/07/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Continue Through Early
Evening...

.Unseasonably warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue to
lead to critical fire weather conditions this afternoon across
portions of west-central into central Wisconsin. Very dry fine
fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire
that gets started, making it difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WEST-CENTRAL AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.

* TIMING...Until 8 pm this evening.

* WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Multiple crews respond to La Crosse house fire

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A number of crews responded to a house fire call on Brackenwood Court in La Crosse Friday afternoon.

House

La Crosse Fire Department Battalion Chief Bee Xiong said besides the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Fire, La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy and the La Crosse Sheriff's Office responded to the call.

Firefighter

Chief Xiong said the call came in at around 2:30 p.m. and crews arrived in fewer than 9 minutes.

As of 5:30 p.m. the fire has not been extinguished.

House

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

