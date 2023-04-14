Multiple crews respond to La Crosse house fire

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and Wabasha Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and Vernon Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning and continue rising to 14.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6 feet on 04/07/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&