Multiple fatalities in Missouri after a reported tornado prompts a search-and-rescue mission, officials say

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau Counties. .The combination of snow melt and heavy rain will keep minor flooding occurring along the Black River at Galesville into Saturday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 915 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.6 feet on 03/26/1939. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&