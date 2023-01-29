Museum looking to acquire Deke Slayton's racing jacket

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Sparta museum dedicated to one of its most celebrated residents is aiming to acquire a special piece for its collection.
The Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bicycle Museum is raising money to buy the jacket Slayton wore when he took part in Formula One airplane racing.
The museum already has the plane used by Slayton.
They're looking for $4,000 to help bring the jacket to the museum. As of Sunday, January 29, they've raised more than $2,300.
Slayton is a Sparta native who was one of the country's first astronauts for NASA. He went to space in 1975 as part of the Apollo/Soyuz mission between the U.S. and Russia.
A number of items from Slayton's life are on display at the museum next to the Monroe County Courthouse in Sparta.