Music In The Parks concert series lineup announced for Vernon County

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A series of summer concerts starts June 1 at parks in Vernon County.
The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests released its lineup for its Music In The Parks series.
There are 15 concerts planned at either Sidie Hollow or Esofea County parks on Wednesdays starting on June 1 and runnign through early September. The concerts begin at 6 p.m.
The concerts are free, but free-will donations are encouraged. The money goes to the musicians and to support the parks. Food vendors and beverages are also available.
“We are thrilled to announce this exceptional lineup for the 2022 Music in the Parks series”, says Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests member Christina Dollhausen. “This series is building on the tremendous success of last two years and will not only help bring awareness to our county parks, feature top notch musicians in a beautiful and safe outdoor space, but it also allows the greater community to come together to celebrate Vernon County as a live music and outdoor recreation mecca.”
Here is the lineup of performers for the series:
- June 1: TUGG at Sidie Hollow
- June 8: Crooked Willow at Esofea
- June 15: Texas Toast at Sidie Hollow
- June 22: Old Soul Society at Esofea
- June 29: Dan and Mary w/ The Parrishes at Sidie Hollow
- July 6: Wise Jennings w/ Lone Goat Rodeo at Esofea
- July 13: Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball at Sidie Hollow
- July 20: The Iowans Band w/Jamie Waggoner at Esofea
- July 27: Gin Mill Hollow at Sidie Hollow
- Aug 3: Freaks of Nature at Esofea
- Aug 10: Pine Travelers at Sidie Hollow
- Aug 17: Flibbertijibbet at Esofea
- Aug 24: WURK at Sidie Hollow
- Aug 31: Erik Tessmer at Esofea
- Sept 7: Special Guests TBA at Sidie Hollow