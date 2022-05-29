Musicians take the stage at Hobo Hootenanny

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) -- It was another family reunion for The 37th Annual John McCue's Hobo Hootenanny Sunday at Leo and Leona's in rural Bangor.
The Hobo Hootenanny, or as McCue calls it, the Hoot, started 37 years ago with a group of friends jamming on McCue's front porch. It has since grown to include multiple musicians in an all day event.
Sunday's Hoot featured local artists from 1 to about 7 p.m. which included artists Tim Eddy, Don D. Harvey, Irene Jr. Keenan and "Songbird" John McCue himself.
"Every one of these guys are great, and gals, they're great at what they do," McCue said. "Just to be able to sometimes share the stage with them is a big high for me, for sure."
The event is described as a family fun day where people can enjoy the weather, food and music.
Organizer Jay Hoffman agreed with the sentiment and said it always feels like a family reunion even though artists change year-to-year.
"Its a donation driven event and John donates money to local - I mean local - like soccer clubs or different people in need," Hoffman said. "Just the spirit of that draws people in."
In the past, the Hootenanny has raised money for causes like Freedom Honor Flight, Bangor and West Salem Boosters and Sunshine on the Trail.
Sunday Hoot raised money for a Bangor's Youth Soccer Program.
