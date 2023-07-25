N(ICE) work if you can get it this summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - High temperatures look to be in the 90’s for the remainder of the week according to weather experts. If you step inside one place in La Crosse, though, it is anything but a scorcher.
The Kwik Trip Distribution Center is home to ice as well as various other refrigeration and frozen items for the 850 Kwik Trip Stores around the region. For those that don’t know, Kwik Trip Distribution Center has 700 workers that stock trucks with the frozen or refrigerated products that we buy at the stores.
“The cool dock is 37 degrees all year round,” Jason Vrbsky, Distribution Manager for Kwik Trip said. “And in the freezer that gets down to minus 10.”
Vrbsky mentioned that the recent rise in temperatures will lead to a rise in overall sales of products such as ice.
“We will through the end of this week and through the weekend probably go through a couple thousand pallets of ice," he said.
With it being 10 degrees below zero inside the distribution center, a 100 degree difference than what we will be feeling outside over the next couple of days. Many of us complain on a day like today, but not one worker.
“It's actually really nice coming in here and it's cold.” Production Warehouse Worker Lou McCloud said. “I like it more because I don’t like the heat that much. I got my jump suit, sweater, gloves, mask, hat. You can wear layers. There is nothing stopping you from wearing too many layers so that you're comfortable."
McCloud has worked seven years at the plant and enjoys the camaraderie with fellow workers who enjoy winter temperatures in the heat of summer.
“There’s a good amount of diversity here so it makes for a nice diverse family,” he said. “We get along very positive a lot of different personalities.”
Kwik Trip officials said every refrigerated or frozen product that you buy goes through the distribution center in La Crosse.