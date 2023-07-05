Name of man released who was found dead in gentleman's club parking lot

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office identified the man found dead in a gentleman's club parking lot last month.
They said the body of Andrew J. Freschette, 55, of Beaver Dam was found at Jimmy's InBetween Gentleman's Club in the Town of Alma on Highway 12 around 1:54 a.m on June 30.
Emergency responders determined the Freschette was deceased.
No other details were released. In the statement from the sheriff's office, they said "The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continues to work around the clock with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation on this case. Because this is an open and active investigation, no further details of the case can be shared at this time."
The statement concluded by the sheriff's office asking, "If you have any information about this incident that may assist investigators, please call theJackson County Communications Center at 715-284-5357. You can also report a tip to Jackson County Crimestoppers either at jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com or P3tips.com, or by calling 1-800-228-3203, extension 199. You do have the option of remaining anonymous.