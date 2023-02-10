National 211 Day recognizes call specialists everywhere

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Saturday, February 11th is National 211 Day recognizing the support call specialists provide throughout the 211 organization.
At Great Rivers 211 in La Crosse, the office offers 24-hour information and referral services that are free and confidential.
Director of Great Rivers 211 Carla Lundeen said in 2022 they received over 23,000 calls.
The organization offers support for those struggling with basic needs addiction or a mental crisis.
"This job working at 211 is one of the most rewarding things you can do but there are some tough calls that our call specialists get," Lundeen said. "There have been opportunities where they have been able to help someone who started off the call in a really tough place and our call specialists are able to offer resources support a listening ear. "
Great Rivers 211 lines are always open and can be reached by simply dialing those three numbers.
The organization is also available through text at 898-211.
And can chat online at the The Great Rivers 211 website.