National attention on Wisconsin Supreme Court race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) Four candidates are in the primary race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
And the outcome matters according to UW-La Crosse political analyst Tim Dale.
He says it's an elected position that's supposed to be non-partisan, but at this point in our history we know how the candidates identify politically.
The candidates considered conservative are Jennifer Dorow and Daniel Kelly.
Everette Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz are considered liberal candidates.
One reason we know that according to Dale is that the Court has a lot of important decisions to make. It's also one reason so much money is spent on the race.
"So, it really matters who wins this race and I think we can always tell whether a race matters or not based on how much money someone is willing to spend."
Dale says conservatives have had a small margin on the Court. This race, he says, will eventually fill one of those seats and may change the balance of the court.