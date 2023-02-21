National attention on Wisconsin Supreme Court race

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...

.Snow continues to move into southeast Minnesota this early
afternoon and will continues to spread further eastward heading
into this evening. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots
within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow
began.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will
decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow
Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

National attention on Wisconsin Supreme Court race

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)  Four candidates are in the primary race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.  

And the outcome matters according to UW-La Crosse political analyst Tim Dale.

TIM DALE 1.jpg

He says it's an elected position that's supposed to be non-partisan, but at this point in our history we know how the candidates identify politically.

The candidates considered conservative are Jennifer Dorow and Daniel Kelly.

Everette Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz are considered liberal candidates.

One reason we know that according to Dale is that the Court has a lot of important decisions to make.  It's also one reason so much money is spent on the race.

"So, it really matters who wins this race and I think we can always tell whether a race matters or not based on how much money someone is willing to spend."

Dale says conservatives have had a small margin on the Court.  This race, he says, will eventually fill one of those seats and may change the balance of the court. 

