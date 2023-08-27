 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

National Cinema Day sees a large draw

  • Updated
  • 0
Marcus Theatre La Crosse

The sights and sounds of movie theaters across the U.S. means people are celebrating National Cinema Day.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Popcorn popping and Soda fountains fizzing.

The sights and sounds of movie theaters across the U.S. means people are celebrating National Cinema Day.

Held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across the United States, National Cinema Day is in its second year and it’s catering to the movie goer in a big way.

Soda Machine

“It’s just a celebration for everybody that wants to come out to the movies and see it in person here,” Brian Olson, General Manager for Marcus Theatre in La Crosse said. “Four dollar tickets only.”

Many were out and about seeing the movies they’ve been dying to watch.

“We’re still selling out Oppenheimer and Barbie,” Olson said. “We still are seeing a lot of people come out for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

One of the families coming out to enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles said they came because of the great deals.

Popcorn

“That’s the reason we came is the cheaper ticket prices today,” Leanne Vigue said.

Addie Claflin, a team member at the Marcus Theatre in La Crosse said she noticed the boost in sales at the concession counter in lieu of the day.

“It’s never been this busy. This is just crazy,” Claflin said. “I’m sure we have sold out so many movies. This is nuts.”

popcorn 2

The one-day event featured not only the newest titles, but also independent films and summer blockbusters along with exclusive new content that can only be seen in theaters.

The hope is to make National Cinema Day an annual event for the future based off the success of the past two years.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 