National Cinema Day sees a large draw

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Popcorn popping and Soda fountains fizzing.
The sights and sounds of movie theaters across the U.S. means people are celebrating National Cinema Day.
Held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across the United States, National Cinema Day is in its second year and it’s catering to the movie goer in a big way.
“It’s just a celebration for everybody that wants to come out to the movies and see it in person here,” Brian Olson, General Manager for Marcus Theatre in La Crosse said. “Four dollar tickets only.”
Many were out and about seeing the movies they’ve been dying to watch.
“We’re still selling out Oppenheimer and Barbie,” Olson said. “We still are seeing a lot of people come out for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
One of the families coming out to enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles said they came because of the great deals.
“That’s the reason we came is the cheaper ticket prices today,” Leanne Vigue said.
Addie Claflin, a team member at the Marcus Theatre in La Crosse said she noticed the boost in sales at the concession counter in lieu of the day.
“It’s never been this busy. This is just crazy,” Claflin said. “I’m sure we have sold out so many movies. This is nuts.”
The one-day event featured not only the newest titles, but also independent films and summer blockbusters along with exclusive new content that can only be seen in theaters.
The hope is to make National Cinema Day an annual event for the future based off the success of the past two years.