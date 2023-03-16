National Credit Education Month: understanding credit scores

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- During the month of March, or National Credit Education Month, learn what credit is and how to keep a healthy credit score.
National Credit Education Month is an effort to help people learn about credit scores, credit worthiness and interest rates.
A credit score an be impacted by payment history, capacity, length of credit history and the accumulation of debt.
Missing payments, maxing out cards, opening numerous accounts, and closing cards all negatively impact a credit score.
Altra Federal Credit Union Financial Wellness Coordinator Tony Beyer said understanding what credit is and how it works is important.
"It's a very valuable tool and it's all in how we use it," Beyer said. "It's neither inherently good or bad. If we use it well, it can do a lot for us. If we use it beyond our means, it can do a lot of damage and a lot of harm - and pay a lot of interest, which we don't want to, especially in times like these."
He added that having good credit can help with insurance, employment and renting an apartment.
If someone finds themselves in a hard place financially or trying to rebuild their credit, Beyer said it's important to communicate with borrowers.
You can find more information at usa.gov/credit-reports and annualcreditreport.com