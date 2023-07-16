La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) – Today is National Ice Cream Day. The sweet treat is thought to have been enjoyed around various parts of the world since 619 A.D.
One local business has served ice cream for 90 years.
“We started in 1933. I am the third owner since 1933,” Dave Edwards, Owner Of Ranison Ice Cream & Candy said. “Hopefully today will be a good day for ice cream sales. We appreciate all the customers that we definitely have that come through. We have a lot of support, local support which we enjoy.”
With the holiday, Edwards said that he has seen an uptick in foot traffic.
“Today and this weekend has been very busy,” Edwards said. “Yeah, we’ve definitely seen an increase.”
Edwards estimated that he had seen two to three hundred people walk through his store Sunday.
Over the 90 years, Ranison Ice Cream & Candy has made it’s own ice cream and continues to do so.
“Basically we start out with a good mix,” he said. “12 percent butter fat. So that is what kind of makes it the real hard ice cream and makes it good.”
With a huge variety to choose from, Edwards added what he noticed to be the most popular choice of ice cream at his store.
“I would say that the cheese cakes are quite popular,” Edwards said. “Obviously Blue Moon is popular. We do make over 70 flavors so we do have different ones we rotate in all the time.”
National Ice Cream day has been a national holiday since 1984 when President Ronald Reagan decided that it was a good idea to dedicate a day to the frozen treat that we all love.
National Ice Cream Day is always the third Sunday in July.