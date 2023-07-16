 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for particulates, which remains in effect until
midnight tonight.

This extended advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe,
Richland and Vernon.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue to
move from northwest-to-southeast today, causing the air quality index
(AQI) for particulates to remain in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to scattered areas
of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the best chance for this
to occur across southwestern Wisconsin within the Mississippi River
Valley. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

National Ice Cream Day

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) – Today is National Ice Cream Day. The sweet treat is thought to have been enjoyed around various parts of the world since 619 A.D.

One local business has served ice cream for 90 years.

sign

“We started in 1933. I am the third owner since 1933,” Dave Edwards, Owner Of Ranison Ice Cream & Candy said. “Hopefully today will be a good day for ice cream sales. We appreciate all the customers that we definitely have that come through. We have a lot of support, local support which we enjoy.”

With the holiday, Edwards said that he has seen an uptick in foot traffic.

“Today and this weekend has been very busy,” Edwards said. “Yeah, we’ve definitely seen an increase.”

Edwards estimated that he had seen two to three hundred people walk through his store Sunday.

scooping

Over the 90 years, Ranison Ice Cream & Candy has made it’s own ice cream and continues to do so.

“Basically we start out with a good mix,” he said. “12 percent butter fat. So that is what kind of makes it the real hard ice cream and makes it good.”

With a huge variety to choose from, Edwards added what he noticed to be the most popular choice of ice cream at his store.

“I would say that the cheese cakes are quite popular,” Edwards said. “Obviously Blue Moon is popular. We do make over 70 flavors so we do have different ones we rotate in all the time.”

ice cream

National Ice Cream day has been a national holiday since 1984 when President Ronald Reagan decided that it was a good idea to dedicate a day to the frozen treat that we all love.

National Ice Cream Day is always the third Sunday in July.

