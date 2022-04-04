 Skip to main content
National Library Week underway

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A celebration of all things library is underway with National Library Week.

The La Crosse Public Library is encouraging everyone to come and visit either in person or online.

Library cards from the La Crosse public library are free.

This year's theme is "Connect with your library". While often synonymous with a place that has a lot of books, this year the message is focused on all of the other things a library brings to the community.

The La Crosse library is a no fine library if books happened to be late upon return.

"Feel free to come in and ask anyone at our service desk. They love telling about all of the resources we have available," said Heather Miller, volunteer coordinator.

National library week features several events including a two day book sale.

Special events across the week are scheduled including a two day book sale on Friday and Saturday. For more information you can go to their website lacrossellibrary.org.

