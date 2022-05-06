'National Nurses Week' honors frontline workers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- May 6th officially kicks off National Nurses Week honoring all nurses for their contributions to hospitals and communities.
Frontline workers have had a stressful past few years with the pandemic.
Clinical Nurse Leader at the Gundersen Health System Kari Hamson-Kalis said it is fulfilling work, knowing she is helping make someone's bad day a little better.
"It fills my cup to teach somebody something new about their health and do something to put a smile on someone's face," Hamson-Kalis said. "Or just make the situation a little bit better anyway that I can."
For Gundersen's Registered Nurse Sofia Clements, helping others is something that runs in her family, as her mother was also a nurse and inspired her to take the same path.
"I've always loved caring for people," Clements continued. "I just felt like I was drawn to caring for people. I also have a lot of nurses in my family. My mom has been a nurse all of my growing up so I was really inspired by her as well."
Sofia said that she is lucky to have that casual "nurse talk" with her mother so she can always have some to go to for advice in her field.
National Nurses Week ends on May 12th.